It’s a bubbly beverage you can drink on its own — or mix it into your next cocktail

MILWAUKEE -- It's called Wisco Pop -- and it could add some pizzazz to your next cocktail. Austin Ashley from Wisco Popl joins Real Milwaukee to mix up a cocktail using their newest soda.
Wisco Pop just rolled out a new soda -- it's grapefruit flavored and described as being tart, bright and a little sweet. It pairs well with tequila, mezcal, lime, white rum, cranberry and hammocks. All Wisco Pop! sodas a certified organic. They also have a link of sodas that are unsweetened. It's their "sparkle" line.
Wisco Pop!: The Paloma
Tequila / Cilantro / Jalapeño / Salt / Grapefruit Soda / Grapefruit Wedge
1. Salt the rim of a high ball glass and fill with ice
2. In a shaker, add 1.5oz tequila, 4 oz of Grapefruit Soda and a slice of jalapeño.
3. Shake, shake, shake and pour over ice.
4. Garnish with a sprig of cilantro and a wedge of grapefruit
Wisco Pop! also offers several recipes to make using their sodas on their website. We have a link to that at fox6now.com.