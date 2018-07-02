It’s a bubbly beverage you can drink on its own — or mix it into your next cocktail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's called Wisco Pop -- and it could add some pizzazz to your next cocktail. Austin Ashley from Wisco Popl joins Real Milwaukee to mix up a cocktail using their newest soda.

Wisco Pop just rolled out a new soda -- it's grapefruit flavored and described as being tart, bright and a little sweet. It pairs well with tequila, mezcal, lime, white rum, cranberry and hammocks. All Wisco Pop! sodas a certified organic. They also have a link of sodas that are unsweetened. It's their "sparkle" line.

Wisco Pop!: The Paloma

Tequila / Cilantro / Jalapeño / Salt / Grapefruit Soda / Grapefruit Wedge

1. Salt the rim of a high ball glass and fill with ice

2. In a shaker, add 1.5oz tequila, 4 oz of Grapefruit Soda and a slice of jalapeño.

3. Shake, shake, shake and pour over ice.

4. Garnish with a sprig of cilantro and a wedge of grapefruit

Wisco Pop! also offers several recipes to make using their sodas on their website. We have a link to that at fox6now.com.