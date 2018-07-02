Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 News at 5
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Videos
Politics
Dose of Reality
Sports
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Events
Weather
80°
80°
Low
68°
High
82°
Tue
64°
82°
Wed
72°
87°
Thu
74°
90°
See complete forecast
2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽
July 2, 2018
Posted 8:07 am, July 2, 2018, by
Trisha Lavey
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who is turning six years old Monday, July 2, 2018.
Popular
Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago makes emergency landing in Milwaukee
Protesters block traffic in Milwaukee during Pres. Trump’s visit: ‘To fight for the people’
Latest News
‘Saturated with deputies:’ Acting Sheriff Schmidt lays out safety plans for US Bank Fireworks show
Crews from 50 departments battle fire at recycling facility: ‘Neighbors helping neighbors’
10 months in HOC for man accused of injuring officers in hit-and-run: ‘I learned a valuable lesson’
Man accused of pulling gun on Popeyes employee in drive-thru at restaurant near Mayfair Collection
Look Who's 6
July 1, 2018
Look Who's 6
June 2, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 2, 2018
Look Who's 6
April 2, 2018
Look Who's 6
June 25, 2018
Look Who's 6
June 11, 2018
Look Who's 6
June 6, 2018
Look Who's 6
June 4, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 28, 2018
Look Who's 6
June 17 & 18, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 21, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 14, 2018
Look Who's 6
May 7, 2018
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.