Kenosha police warn of release of convicted sex offender, who will be homeless

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are warning of the release of a convicted sex offender — who will be homeless upon his release into the community on July 25.

According to police, John Stary III (Jack Stary is his alias) was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in 1999, and he targeted minor females.

He will be on GPS monitoring through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections upon his release on July 25, and he’ll be required to check in daily with his DOC agent.

He must also register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life.

Stary, 55, is described as a man, white, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 153 pounds. He had brown hair and blue eyes.