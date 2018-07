Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- There was a somber procession in Ozaukee County Monday, July 2 in honor of a fallen soldier.

Several law enforcement agencies escorted fallen Staff Sergeant Daniel McCoy Jr. home to Port Washington.

McCoy Jr. was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He died on Sunday, June 24.

McCoy Jr. was 33 years old.

People lined the procession route to pay tribute to McCoy Jr.