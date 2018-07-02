Looking for ways to keep your kids busy this summer? Check out the YMCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The YMCA will keep your kids busy during the summer vacation. Jonathon Gregg spent the morning getting a closer look at the fun.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About YMCA (website)

OUR MISSION For more than 150 years, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee has strengthened the foundations of our community by “Putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUR VISION The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee’s vision is: “to become recognized as a leading community collaborator that achieves bold results in the areas of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, with an emphasis on youth, families and aging adults.”Our impact in Milwaukee is widespread, from teaching thousands of kids to swim each year, to being one of the only safe spaces open seven-days-a-week in the neighborhoods we serve.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video