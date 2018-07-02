× Man accused of pulling gun on Popeyes employee in drive-thru at restaurant near Mayfair Collection

WAUWATOSA — A Milwaukee man is accused of pulling a gun on an employee at the Popeyes restaurant near the Mayfair Collection.

Jeremy Montgomery, 30, of Milwaukee faces two misdemeanor charges — intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, and carrying a concealed weapon.

It happened June 27 at the Popeyes restaurant near Mayfair and Burleigh.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. A victim said he was working the drive-thru and began taking the order of several subjects who said “never mind” while completing the order. The victim then observed a silver sedan at the window, and he didn’t make contact with the vehicle for five to 10 minutes. When he did, those inside said they wanted their food. The victim said he told them he gave their food away because he thought they canceled their order.

Montgomery, the alleged front seat passenger, then reached under the seat and displayed a handgun, the complaint says, holding it on his lap for several seconds before again saying he wanted his food. The complaint says Montgomery removed the magazine, reloaded it into the firearm and racked the slide before pointing the gun at the victim’s chest while holding it at his waist. The victim then said he’d complete the order.

The victim told the occupants of the vehicle the order would be completed and asked them to pull forward to wait. Police were then called.

When police arrived, the vehicle was still in the parking lot and all occupants were taken into custody without incident.

Montgomery was identified as the individual who allegedly pulled the gun. The complaint says he appeared intoxicated, and he was taken to the hospital for a “forced blood draw.” A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, and found to have been loaded.

Montgomery made his initial appearance in court on June 30, where he pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial conference was set for July 23, and a $1,000 signature bond was set.