Man accused of using credit card found in stolen vehicle involved in pursuit that injured officer

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is facing charges — accused of using a credit card left in a stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later involved a police pursuit that injured an officer. The officer was struck while deploying stop sticks.

Khalif Scales is facing two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information or documents.

According to the criminal complaint, Fox Point police were dispatched to a residence on North Lake Drive around 6:30 a.m. on June 19 for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival, the caller told police that his 2010 GMC Terrain was stolen from his driveway. Officials say a Visa credit card that was left in the vehicle was used twice at North Bay Citgo on Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee after the vehicle was stolen. The complaint indicates the card was used at 3:02 a.m. for $30 and again at 3:06 a.m. for $20.

According to the complaint, on June 19 at approximately 10 p.m., officials recovered surveillance video from the North Bay Citgo gas station. The video shows a 2010 GMC Terrain pull up to the pumps. Two people got out of the vehicle — including a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The subject, later identified as Khalif Scales, used a credit card at approximately the same time as the transactions went through on the stolen Visa card.

Days later, on June 23, two stolen vehicles were being pursued by Glendale and Whitefish Bay Police. During the pursuit, one of the fleeing vehicles collided with an officer who was deploying stop sticks — sending him several feet into the air. The officer sustained multiple injuries as a result of this collision.

The complaint indicates that the two vehicles continued to flee and were not caught.

According to the complaint, further investigation led investigators to Khalif Scales being a possible subject involved in the pursuit. Scales was taken into custody on June 23. During the arrest, officials say Scales was wearing the exact same clothing depicted in the surveillance video from North Bay Citgo.

Scales made his initial appearance in court on June 29. A preliminary hearing was set for July 9, and cash bond was set at $1,500.