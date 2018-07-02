‘My hero for sure:’ 6-month-old golden retriever takes bite from rattlesnake; saving owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTHEM, Ariz. -- A golden retriever walked away with a snake bite after stepping in to save his owner. Todd is proof that some heroes where capes, while others wear fur.

"He's just like, I mean, a superhero really," said Paula Godwin.

Friday morning, June 29 started out normally for Todd, a 6-month-old puppy, and his owner, Paula Godwin. They headed out for a morning walk, and Godwin said they tried a different path, near 7th Street and Carefree -- where there's beautiful scenery.

"We went up the hike. Everything was good," said Godwin.

On the way down is when things went wrong.

"I'm always cautious. Always on alert. I'm very vigilant of my surroundings," said Godwin.

Something caught Todd's attention before Godwin even saw it.

"Todd literally kinda bolted quickly toward my leg," said Godwin.

Right in front of them was a rattlesnake!

"He was a gray, white, speckled rattlesnake that looked identical to that road," said Godwin.

The snake quickly bit Todd by his mouth.

Godwin said she can't help but think about how her puppy's actions likely saved her from stepping on the snake.

"He did save me. I really believe that if wouldn't have -- he wasn't curious to see what was by my leg, I'm almost sure that snake would have bitten my leg. He's definitely a hero. A lot of people think of him as a hero. He's definitely my hero for sure," said Godwin.