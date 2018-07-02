‘Not something you usually see:’ Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in Muskego neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO -- A quiet neighborhood in Muskego had some unexpected visitors on Monday morning, July 2.

Sanctuary Drive is normally true to its name, but a little after 7 a.m. Monday, as Glenn and Kathy Kozicki were getting ready for the day...

"We heard a noise, a loud swishing sound, like 'woosh,' and even louder than that -- and then it got really, really loud," said Glenn Kozicki.

"I looked out our window, our big half-moon window and all I saw was this big red, white, blue, just right up there," said Kathy Kozicki.

The two quickly realized it was a hot air balloon. The balloon's pilot tried to land in an intersection about 50 yards away from the Kozicki's house.

"I said, 'you better call 911,' because we didn't know if it was an emergency," said Kathy Kozicki.

The balloon cleared trees before successfully landing in the middle of the cul-de-sac.

"It was amazing it could land and everybody landed safely," said Glenn Kozicki.

Within 15 minutes, the Kozickis said the balloon was gone, loaded into a van that had been following close behind, but they said they are unlikely to forget this morning anytime soon.

"Not something you usually see every day," said Kathy Kozicki.

FOX6 News reached out to ReMax to see if the landing was planned. We have not heard back.