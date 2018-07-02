× Republican drops out of race for Ryan’s seat

MADISON, Wis. — One of six Republicans running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan is dropping out of the race.

Nashota psychologist Brad Boivin announced Monday morning that he is ending his campaign. He offered only a vague explanation, saying he has decided to quit “given the current state of the race and in the spirit of good stewardship.” He said he was endorsing former Ryan aide Bryan Steil.

No one from his campaign immediately replied to an email Monday morning.

Ryan isn’t seeking re-election. Boivin’s withdrawal leaves five Republicans to face off in the Aug. 14 primary — Steil, Jeremy Ryan, Paul Nehlen, Kevin Steen and Nick Polce. Randy Bryce and Cathy Myers are set to square off in the Democratic primary.

The general election is Nov. 6.