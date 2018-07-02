× Shorewood police: Man pulls gun on loss prevention officer at Metro Market

SHOREWOOD — A man was arrested after Shorewood police say he pulled a gun during a struggle with a loss prevention officer at Metro Market.

It happened Sunday night, July 1, shortly before 10 p.m.

Police were dispatched for a report of a retail theft in progress. It was reported that the 29-year-old suspect was struggling with the loss prevention officer and said he had a gun — removing a concealed handgun from his waistband, and pointing it at the officer.

The man was arrested, and the handgun was recovered. No one was hurt.

An investigation is ongoing, and charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.