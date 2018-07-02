Video shows man breaking door inside MPD’s District 2 police station

2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Posted 5:45 pm, July 2, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- New video shows a man breaking a door inside the Milwaukee Police Department's District 2 police station.

It happened in early June.

Police say the man walked into the police station and asked if a report had been filed. When the officer working the desk asked for clarification, the officer says McGee started causing a scene.

He eventually turned the lock on the door leading to the secure area of the station before he was arrested.

No charges have been filed as a result of this incident.