‘Wanted to scare them:’ Prosecutors say man admitted to setting fire that killed his grandparents

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to setting a fire that killed his grandparents following a dispute over stolen cash.

Darren Carter, 23, faces two counts of felony murder after the fire May 14 near 25th and Melvina.

According to a criminal complaint, firefighters and police responded to a home shortly after 3 a.m. that was found to be heavily damaged by fire. The victims were found on the first floor, and investigators say it appeared both had been overcome by fire and smoke. A woman, 75, was on the kitchen floor, and a man, 72, was on a couch in the living room. The elderly married couple was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies revealed both suffered smoke inhalation, leading to their deaths.

The complaint says investigators initially said the cause of the fire was unknown, possibly caused by an electrical problem in the basement. However, four days after the fire, an anonymous call came in from a male subject who said “Darren,” the grandson of the victims, set the fire.

A second anonymous tipster told police on June 6 that there was an argument between Carter and his grandfather over an allegation that Carter had stolen several hundred dollars in cash from the home. During this argument, the tipster said the grandfather pulled a gun on Carter.

A witness told investigators they were standing on Vienna Avenue near the home on the morning of May 14, when a man ran up from 26th Street to where the witness was standing and stopped when the witness asked why he was running. The man said “he had just set a house on fire” because “they had tried to shoot and kill him.” The witness said the man said he was going to return to the house “to make sure it was still burning.” The witness identified Carter as the suspect.

Carter was arrested on June 26.

According to the complaint, Carter admitted he stole from his grandfather and there was a confrontation in the home in which his grandfather pulled a gun on him. Carter said this frightened him, and on May 14, he returned to his grandparents’ house with lighter fluid — dousing some wood and paper with it before lighting it on fire with a cigarette lighter — tossing the burning materials into a basement window. He said he “wanted to scare his grandparents the way they had scared him earlier.”

Carter made his initial appearance in court on July 1. A preliminary hearing was set for July 11, and cash bond was set at $100,000.

Online court records show Carter has an open case filed out of Milwaukee County in 2012 for misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer. He had a warrant out for his arrest in that case after he failed to appear in court in March of 2016.