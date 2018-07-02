We all scream for ice cream! Fun ways to celebration National Ice Cream Month

MILWAUKEE -- I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! July is National Ice Cream Month -- and Laura Wilford with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes to help you celebrate.
Ice Cream Sundae Bar
What better way to celebrate with ice cream than with a fun ice cream social or ice cream party! An ice cream sundae bar is an easy and interactive option for any summer gathering!
A few tips to putting one together:
• Choose 2-3 favorite flavors of ice cream. Start with vanilla and chocolate, then add in your favorite.
• The tough part is picking the toppings! Offer several options from this list and let your guests build their own special masterpiece.
• Offer the usual favorites, including crushed chocolate candies, fresh fruit, brownie bites, sprinkles and flavored syrups.
• Elevate your sundae bar for adults with new options like flavored liquors, toasted coconut or grilled peaches.
Fun Ice Cream Facts:
- It takes 12 pounds (1.5 gallons) of whole milk to make one gallon of ice cream.
Americans enjoy about 23 pounds of ice cream and other frozen dairy products like sherbet and frozen yogurt per person per year!
- Everyone likes ice cream! 86% of home freezers hold a container of a favorite ice cream. On average, we buy about 40 pints of ice cream per year.
- Vanilla is America`s favorite flavor, followed closely by chocolate, strawberry, chocolate chip and butter pecan.
- The ice cream sundae is a true Wisconsin Original, invented in Two Rivers, Wisconsin in 1881. A customer at Edward C. Berner`s soda fountain asked for his ice cream topped with chocolate sauce and the ice cream sundae was created! Originally, sundaes were only sold on Sundays!
- Culvers makes their frozen custard with milk from 25 Wisconsin dairy farms families.