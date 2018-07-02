We all scream for ice cream! Fun ways to celebration National Ice Cream Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! July is National Ice Cream Month -- and Laura Wilford with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes to help you celebrate.

Ice Cream Sundae Bar

What better way to celebrate with ice cream than with a fun ice cream social or ice cream party! An ice cream sundae bar is an easy and interactive option for any summer gathering!

A few tips to putting one together:

• Choose 2-3 favorite flavors of ice cream. Start with vanilla and chocolate, then add in your favorite.

• The tough part is picking the toppings! Offer several options from this list and let your guests build their own special masterpiece.

• Offer the usual favorites, including crushed chocolate candies, fresh fruit, brownie bites, sprinkles and flavored syrups.

• Elevate your sundae bar for adults with new options like flavored liquors, toasted coconut or grilled peaches.

Fun Ice Cream Facts: