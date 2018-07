WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy found a snake in his squad car!

Officials with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office shared the photo on June 30 — with this message:

“Some people don’t like snakes. Deputies are people. It stands to reason some deputies don’t like snakes, particularly when one wants to hitch a ride in the front seat.”

They noted that the snake was not harmed when it was removed from the squad.