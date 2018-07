Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Zucchini, squashes and pumpkins have one major insect pest in common. Find out what it is and what to do to thwart it, here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is almost in full bloom. See what's flowering in our garden and what's coming next.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lettuce and spinach can't handle the heat of summer. Find out what other leafy greens don't mind it at all.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.