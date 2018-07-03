× 2 family dogs die in fire at home in Township of Barton in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Two dogs died in a fire in the Township of Barton in Washington County Tuesday, July 3.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Edelweiss Lane.

Sheriff’s officials said multiple fire departments responded.

The first arriving deputy observed smoke emanating from the soffits. The deputy entered the residence briefly to try and locate a family pet.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, but the interior of the residence sustained extensive damage — estimated at $100,000.

No one was injured, as no one was home at the time, but two family dogs died.

Edelweiss Lane was closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours to facilitate firefighting operations.

An investigation is ongoing.