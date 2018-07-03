48 babies born at Fort Worth hospital in 41 hours 👶🍼

FORT WORTH, Texas — Doctors and nurses had a couple of very busy days at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas — where 48 babies were delivered in 41 hours!

Between June 26 and June 28, labor and delivery teams delivered 27 baby girls and 21 baby boys. The group included a set of twins.

On average, around 15 babies are delivered at the hospital every day.

Doctors could only theorize what happened nine months earlier to cause the surge births.

“Well, it’s starting to get cold. The days are starting to get shorter. I don’t probably have to say more than that,” said Elizabeth Wagner, M.D.

This was the second baby boom to happen at this hospital chain in two weeks. Between June 17 and June 19, staff at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas welcomed 42 babies in 41 hours.

At one point, nine mothers were ready to deliver at the same time. The babies were born within 40 minutes.

Both hospitals are known for their high delivery volumes, but this influx is considered rare and exceptional.