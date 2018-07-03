× Buy Waukesha County Fair tickets early and get a discount — here’s how

WAUKESHA — Pick up your Waukesha County Fair tickets early! Beginning Tuesday, July 3 advance adult admission tickets for the 2018 run are on sale at Kwik Trip locations, Sentry Foods-Fox Run, and the Waukesha County Expo Center.

According to a news release, now through July 17, adult tickets are $7 (regularly $10) and they are valid for any day for any day of the fair.

The 176th annual fair — the oldest fair in Wisconsin — runs July 18-22.

You can grab your advance tickets for the Waukesha County Fair, presented by InPro Corporation, at the following locations:

Pewaukee/Waukesha Kwik Trip Locations

1809 W. St. Paul Ave.

2530 N. Grandview Blvd.

130 Dynex Dr.

924 Fleetfoot Dr.

2106 S West Ave.

W229 N2086 Redford Blvd.

2001 Golf Rd.

Sentry Foods-Fox Run

2304 W. St. Paul Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188

(at the intersection of Sunset Ave. & St. Paul Ave. in the Fox Run Shopping Center)

Waukesha Expo Center

1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha, WI 53188

Advance adult and youth admission tickets, midway ride wristbands, and VIP and ELITE VIP tickets can be purchased online at WaukeshaCountyFair.com.

MILLER LITE MAIN STAGE SHOWS ARE FREE with your paid admission to the Fair –VIP and ELITE VIP SEATING is available for each show until noon the day of the concert or while supplies last. For more information on VIP and ELITE VIP seating, visit WaukeshaCountyFair.com.

Miller Lite Main Stage Performers

Thursday, July 19 at 8 pm – Tesla (VIP $20, ELITE VIP-Sold Out)

Friday, July 20 at 8 pm – Vertical Horizon & Sister Hazel (VIP $20, ELITE VIP-$75)

Saturday, July 21 at 8 pm – Warrant (VIP $20, ELITE VIP $75)

Sunday, July 22 at 6 pm –The Guess Who(VIP $15, ELITE VIP $75)

Admission tickets at the gate will be $10 for adults ($5 for youth, children 5 and under are FREE). Daily parking is $5 and motorcycle parking is free courtesy of Hupy & Abraham.