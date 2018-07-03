× Country star Eric Church’s brother, Brandon Church, has died

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — TMZ reports Brandon Church, brother of country music star Eric Church, died after suffering multiple seizures.

The news comes from Brandon’s father, Kenneth, who told TMZ his son had a seizure at his home in Granite Falls, North Carolina on Friday, June 29 and suffered another while being transported to the hospital. The second appears to have sent Brandon into cardiac arrest.

TMZ reports Brandon wrote a number of songs with his brother he had been having seizures in recent years.

A Scholarship Memorial Fund has been established in his honor. It’s already well over $15,000.

Brandon had been having seizures in recent years, Kenneth told TMZ. He was 36 years old.