Best Family, Best Dressed, Most Patient: Meet the winners of inaugural FOX6 Fireworks Awards 🎆

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News is always so impressed with how many people spend days along Milwaukee's lakefront waiting for the big U.S. Bank Fireworks show -- so we awarded them on Tuesday, July 3.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine found quite the party hosted by Natalia Renteria. Her family has been going to the exact same spot in Veterans Park for the last 40 years -- and there's a lot of them coming. More than 100 are expected from all across the country and from as far away as Arizona.

"Nothing but family fun! Family fun and good times. Everybody flies in. We just enjoy ourselves. We have a very big family," said Natalia Renteria.

The tradition means a lot to them. Their uncle, Renaldo, was really the man who coordinated their Independence Day celebrations.

"He was always the one that cooked and did all that. We're still living on through him," said Natalia Renteria.

Sadly, Renaldo passed away from cancer in 2011, but his spirit lives on -- and the whole family is together this Fourth of July holiday weekend -- thinking of him.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine was having so much fun with the crowds at Veterans Park Tuesday afternoon -- he was handing out awards as part of the inaugural and unofficial FOX6 Fireworks Awards.

The Renterias won for "Best Family," and Quincy Johnson won for "Best Dressed."

No other outfit compared to his adult American flag onesie. Johnson said he got it at Target, and aside from the onesie, he was decked out from head to toe in red, white and blue -- shoes, socks, onesie, hat and sunglasses.

"I saw it and I went for it! Everywhere I walk, people say 'thumbs up' or say 'that's a great outfit,'" said Johnson.

He was one of many enjoying the gorgeous weather at Veterans Park, waiting for the fireworks to begin at dusk Tuesday. Some arrived on Sunday or sooner, and saved their spots.

The final award of the evening went to Joe Mahoney, who won the award for "Most Patient."

He showed up at Veterans Park at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and most of the time was spent trying to put his tent together. He said he was a little embarrassed!

"You'd better believe it! It's a time to really enjoy the hard work and labor. No matter how bad things will be, you just have to have patience," said Mahoney.