Family fun that’s screen free: Some activities to add to your summer bucket list

MILWAUKEE -- No TV or tablet? No problem! Local blogger Krista Bainbridge joins Real Milwaukee with family-friendly activities kids can do in the great outdoors -- and on the cheap!

Camping with kids doesn't have to be a chorus of 'I'm BORED!' with these fun and easy no-screen camping hacks!

Get crafty on the cheap! Kids (and parents!) will love making and decorating their own shirts, pillowcases, handkerchiefs and more with tie dye! It is easier than ever with these bottle kits - you can pick them up at Walmart, Five Below, Michaels and more! These kits make what was traditionally a messy craft a clean and easy one! Don`t forget to rinse and wash before wearing or giving away!

Friendship bracelets are fun for everyone in the whole family and can be done almost anywhere! What do you need? Crafting threads/floss, scissors and something to secure it to - duct tape is great, a clipboard or if that isn`t available, tie it to your big toe!

Take a hike and scavenger hunt while you are there!

These Collect & See bags are easy to make with this printable (available on gloriouslygreengal.com and my social media!) Kids will have fun looking for all of these items on both lists - consider offering up an extra S`more or goodie for the one who finds everything. When you get back to camp, kids can use what they collected to make some art - leaf prints, painted rocks - get creative and have fun!

When the lights get low - adapt and keep the fun going with glow sticks!

Glow sticks provide affordable fun that keeps going on and on! With games like glow in the dark tic-tac-toe and glow stick ring toss using a glow stick, water bottles (insert glow stick in water bottle) and glow necklaces. When the games are done - wear them for easy spotting across the camp grounds

Scary stories - you can opt for an old classic 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' for those of us not as creative or if you have creative types in your group, opt for these easy to make Story Dice! (roll these dice for an impromptu story).