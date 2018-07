× Firefighters battle blaze on roof of barn on Sauk Trail Road in Oostburg

OOSTBURG — Firefighters were called out to a barn fire in Oostburg on Tuesday evening, July 3.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sauk Trail Road.

Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found flames showing through the roof — and the fire was contained to the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate hasn’t been released.

No one was hurt.