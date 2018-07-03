× Man arrested after texting police officer, offering to sell him weed

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested after accidentally texting a police officer — offering to sell him marijuana.

A narcotics detective with the Fairfax County Police Department received a text message reading: “Hit me up if you wanna get together. I’ve got some nice ins we can burn.”

The officer arranged to meet up with the sender, who was arrested and found to be in possession of more than a pound of marijuana.

When police searched the man’s home, they found an additional pound of marijuana, a firearm and a large sum of money. He’s been charged with possession with intent to distribute.