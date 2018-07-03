Dashcam video shows man rip out Taser probes after his vehicle allegedly nearly struck another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 59-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for OWI, third offense, after Milwaukee County sheriff's officials say his vehicle nearly struck another head-on.

It happened Sunday, July 1.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, around 2:15 a.m., a deputy traveling westbound on McKinley Avenue near 6th Street witnessed a vehicle allegedly driven by Ruperto Gonzalez nearly strike another vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated -- but sheriff's officials say Gonzalez continued driving at about 10 miles-per-hour -- making several turns before pulling over near 8th Street.

Officials say Gonzalez the exited the vehicle, kneeled on the ground and put his hands behind his head. The deputy ordered him back into his vehicle, but Gonzalez allegedly refused. Officials say he started yelling while walking toward the deputy.

Sheriff's officials said the man ignored the deputy's orders to stop. The deputy deployed his Taser, but Gonzalez allegedly ripped the probes out and continued walking toward the deputy. The deputy deployed his Taser again, and Gonzalez fell to the ground.

Officials say Gonzalez refused medical treatment. He was transported to a hospital for a blood draw.

He faces charges of OWI, third offense, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and operating after revocation. The district attorney said the case is under review for formal charges.

If convicted on all counts, he faces up to one year and seven months in jail.

His prior OWI convictions occurred in February 1991 and March 1997.