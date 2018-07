NEWBURG — “This is not your typical accident that you would expect to respond to. “Those were the words from the Newburg Fire Department responding to a wild crash last week.

Incredible photos show a minivan literally stuck to the side of a home.

PHOTO GALLERY

According to the fire department, the single-vehicle crash happened Thursday, June 28.

Officials say Lanser Garage & Towing responded to the scene to help remove the vehicle.