‘Pick farm fresh berries and peas’ at Barthel Fruit Farm in Mequon

MEQUON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Barthel Fruit Farm in Mequon. They have fresh strawberries, sugar snap peas, apples, pears, plums, pumpkins and more. Right now the strawberries and sugar snap peas are ripe, but you should call before heading out for picking updates and hours.

Directions to Barthel Fruit Farm in Mequon (website)

I-43 North to the Mequon Rd (exit 85); turn left (west) on Mequon Rd to Farmdale Rd. Farmdale intersects only from the right, ¼ mile west of the start of the two lane section of Mequon Rd. Turn right (north) on Farmdale Rd. 1½ miles north to farm on right-hand side.

From Madison:

Hwy. 45 north to Good Hope Rd, turn right (east) on Good Hope to 107th St. (Granville Rd.); turn left (north) on 107th St. to the dead end on Freistadt Rd (120N); turn right (east) on Freistadt Rd 1/2 mile to Farmdale Rd (99W); turn left (north) on Farmdale Rd. ; second farm on right.

From Chicago:

I-94 north to Milwaukee, I-43 North to the Mequon Rd (exit 85); turn left (west) on Mequon Rd to Farmdale Rd. Farmdale intersects only from the right, ¼ mile west of the start of the two lane section of Mequon Rd. Turn right (north) on Farmdale Rd. 1½ miles north to farm on right-hand side.