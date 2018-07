× Police: Man shot, injured near 23rd and Maple in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, July 3 on the city’s south side.

It happened around 11 a.m. near 23rd and Maple.

Police say a 22-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation — and continue to seek suspects.