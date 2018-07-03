× Police respond to fight involving employees at Burger King in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Police responded to the Burger King in Germantown on Tuesday, July 3 for a report of a fight.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the restaurant on County Line Road near Appleton Avenue.

We’re told when police arrived, three people were fighting — two employees and another person. Two people fled the scene.

Police are working to identify those involved, and determine what led up to this.

People were checked out at the scene, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.