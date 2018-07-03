Investigation underway after child found near Sherman and Hampton in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An investigation is underway after a child was found early Tuesday morning, July 3 in Milwaukee. The Sensitive Crimes Division is believed to have identified the child and the child’s parents.

The child, which police estimate to be between four and six months of age, was found at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the area of N. Sherman Boulevard and W. Hampton Avenue. He was located in a black and gray car seat.

The child is unharmed, but police are attempting to reunite the family. At this time, Milwaukee Child Protective Services and the Milwaukee Police Department are working together to keep the child safe.

The child is described as a white male, approximately 20 pounds. He is wearing a gray Mickey Mouse t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.