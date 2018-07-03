US Bank Fireworks to light up the sky along Milwaukee’s lakefront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We are 15 hours away from the U.S. Bank Fireworks show along Milwaukee's lakefront. And families have been camping out overnight to get the best spot to watch the show.

The US Bank Fireworks happen Tuesday night, July 3 at Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The weather is expected to be beautiful — which means thousands of people will be there to see the show in person.

If you do not want to deal with the traffic and crowds, stick with FOX6. We are Milwaukee’s only TV station carrying the entire US Bank Fireworks show live. Our coverage begins a 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Grab a bowl of popcorn, a tasty beverage and tune into FOX6!