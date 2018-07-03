× Wanted: Nationwide arrest warrants issued for men accused of kidnapping, raping teens

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for three men accused sexually assaulting two teens in Bowling Green, Ohio.

According to FOX6’s sister station WJW, David Ramos Contreras, Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos are wanted on two counts of kidnapping and rape.

Bowling Green police said the victims are 13 and 14 years old.

One suspect, Simon Juan, 24, of Guatemala, was already arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Adiel had a permanent resident ID card from Fellsmere, Florida with a birthdate of Sept. 13, 1998, but authorities later discovered it was fraudulent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131, Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME or their local law enforcement agency.

Tips can remain anonymous and there is a reward of up to $1,000.