Watch: US Bank Fireworks show lights up the night sky along Milwaukee’s lakefront 🎆

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Bank Fireworks show, the largest single show in the Midwest, lit up the night sky along Milwaukee’s lakefront on Tuesday night, July 3.

“Each year we change it up a little bit. We’ve got a range of shells, from three inches in diameter up to 10 inches in diameter on each barge,” said Tim Zurmuehlen, pyrotech in charge.

The barges float up from Illinois. The fireworks are from Iowa, provided by J&M Displays.

This year’s show marked the final year U.S. Bank is sponsoring.

“They have expressed they want to continue this event, so we’re helping them reach out and find sponsors,” said Zurmuehlen.

Zurmuehlen said he’s confident he’ll be back in 2019 — with a new backer.