× ‘We want to thank the community:’ Summerfest wraps up with 2019 ticket giveaway, prize drawing

MILWAUKEE — As Summerfest prepares for its closing weekend, officials released details on The Big Win giveaway, which will be held on the last day of the festival, Sunday, July 8, as well as a giveaway of 30,000 FREE tickets to Summerfest 2019.

“We want to thank the community for their support, not only during the 11 days of Summerfest, but for the past 51 years,” said Don Smiley, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. President and CEO. “The BIG WIN promotion is a great way for us and our partners to say thank you to our loyal fans.”

From noon –3 p.m., 30,000 FREE general admission tickets to Summerfest 2019 will be given away (while supplies last) at the North, South and Mid-Gate entrances. The 2019 admission ticket that fans receive also includes the chance to win great prizes from various Summerfest sponsors – it’s the BIG WIN!

Various prize packages will include:

American Family Insurance Concert Package – Four tickets for two shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest 2019

BMO Harris Bank – $500 gift card

Briggs & Stratton Home Lawn & Garden Package – includes pressure washer, self-propelled mower, generator, leaf blower, snow thrower, and more

Harley-Davidson™ Clothing Package – includes men’s and women’s leather jacket, helmets and four tickets to the Harley-Davidson® Museum

Klement’s Sausage Company – free brats for a year

L.L.Bean Outdoor Package – includes adventure dome tent, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, camp chairs, and more

Miller Brewing Company – free beer for a year

Pick ‘n Save – $500 gift card

Pepsi – free Pepsi and Aquafina for a year, and various merchandise

Sentry – 12 $50 gift cards

U.S. Cellular® Connected Home Package – includes Amazon Echo, Phillips Hue Starter Kit, Ring Video Doorbell, Wemo Mini Smartplug

To participate in the BIG WIN, fans must turn in the perforated entry stub from the Summerfest 2019 ticket at the Mid-Gate Information booth by 3:30 p.m. on July 8, 2018. The prize drawing will take place At 4:00 p.m. at the Miller Lite Oasis. Patrons must bring the 2019 ticket to the drawing. If the entry number on the ticket matches the number that is announced and displayed on the screen, they will be declared a Summerfest BIG WINner.

For rules and more details on the BIG WIN visit Summerfest.com. (Winners will be drawn at random and must be present to win).