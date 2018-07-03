‘We’re at the halfway point:’ Seniorfest marks the start of the 2nd week of Summerfest 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summerfest 2018 was back in action Tuesday, July 3 after taking a break on Monday. The second act of the Big Gig would offer great views of the U.S. Bank Fireworks show Tuesday night.

"We're over the halfway point, which is kind of crazy," said Kylie Dophin, vendor.

Topping the first week has to be hard to do, but that's exactly what Dolphin was going for. From her little piece of heaven behind the Brew City stand, not only did Summerfest's sixth day offer great live music, of course -- Maier Festival Park offers a VIP vantage point for the lakefront fireworks show.

"We'll take a pause and run out and look at them when they are going off, which will be cool," said Dolphin.

Tuesday was also "Seniorfest."

"There's great resources here for seniors. We program music including the "Golden Idols," that Direct Supply helps us with," said Sarah Pancheri, Summerfest VP of sales and marketing.

Pancheri said Summerfest 2018 would be capped off with a special ticket giveaway on Sunday, July 8.

"Just this morning we announced the big win. 30,000 tickets for 2019 will be given away to the first 30,000 people on the grounds," said Pancheri.

There's a lot of great music to get through first.

"We've got some really great acts I know at Summerfest the second week," said Dolphin.

