West Allis police release dashcam after April pursuit that resulted in 4 arrests

WEST ALLIS -- West Allis police released dashcam video from a pursuit that resulted in four arrests.

It happened in April, and began when officers attempted a traffic stop near 61st and Grant, and the suspect vehicle took off.

Police used stop sticks near 46th and Beloit, and two suspects ran off.

The vehicle made it to the area near 45th and Westchester Square in West Milwaukee, where two more suspects ran off.

Eventually, a 27-year-old and 20-year-old woman were arrested, along with two 19-year-old men.