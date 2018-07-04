16-year-old drives into giant sinkhole in Minnesota

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. — More rain is expected Wednesday, July 4 in Minnesota.

One day earlier, a 16-year-old drove into a sinkhole in Redwood Falls after heavy rains washed out a roadway.

Jaxon Lang had to climb out his car’s back window to get out. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the sinkhole was formed after a culvert beneath the township road was washed out.

Lang wasn’t hurt, thanks to his seat belt and the car’s airbag. He only had his license for about a month, and his car for a few weeks.

Flooded roads, yards and rivers were reported across the area.