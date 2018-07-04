× ‘18,000 flags:’ Fourth of July display in West Allis is about as patriotic as it gets

WEST ALLIS — This just might be the most patriotic display you’ve seen in a long time!

A yard near 91st and Montana in West Allis was decked out with flags, banners and even wind socks and wind mills for the Fourth of July. The homeowners said they do this every year, and each year, more flags are added.

“It started with 10 flags, and I have this — I have 18,000 flags out here. Over the years, I’ve gotten some as a gift and with everyone’s help, this is what I have,” Paul Olszewski.

The flag collection started 50 years ago or so when Olszewski was a kid, and they would decorate their bikes for the Fourth of July. The tradition grew from there.