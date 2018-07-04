Alderman says police chief should be an elected position: ‘Power in the hands of the people’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee alderman says who the city's police chief is should be a decision for voters, but some said the idea brings back bad memories.

Alderman Khalif Rainey says the city's police chief ought to be an elected job.

"Ultimately what I'm trying to do is put the power back in the hands of the people," said Rainey.

Other aldermen said it reminded them of Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who won four elections before resigning last year amid controversy over deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail and Clarke's frequent out-of-state trips.

"We had a demagogue out of control, and not doing his job -- and he was elected, and nobody could hold him accountable to anything," said Alderman Bob Bauman.

It's the latest attempt to take control of the chief from the appointed Fire and Police Commission. Last year, the Common Council sought the power to fire a police chief, but the plan didn't pass in Madison.

Alderman Bauman said the current setup allows Milwaukee police to sidestep the council's questions.

"We don't get that with the police department. Why? They know they don't have to respond to us," said Alderman Bauman.

Alderman Bob Donovan said it's been different since Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales took over this spring.

"I think it's like night and day," said Alderman Donovan.

A council committee delayed any action on Rainey's plan this week.

"I'm not seeing the votes on this committee," said Mark Borkowski.

The north side alderman was frustrated by what he saw as a lack of urgency.

"I guess we have to have another unrest. we have to have another sterling brown incident. maybe perhaps then the policy will be more ready," said Rainey.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said stripping the Fire and Police Commission of control would only politicize the police department.