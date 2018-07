Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- Body camera video shows an officer's actions that saved the life of an 8-week-old baby.

It began with a desperate 911 call from a mother in Canton, Ohio early Monday morning, July 2. A dispatcher coached the mother in CPR. An officer's body camera was rolling as he responded to the call in the 600 block of Alan Page Drive.

The officer immediately performed CPR on the baby boy until medics arrived.

Police said the baby was taken to the hospital -- where he was recovering.