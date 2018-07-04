Captured on camera: Menomonee Falls police seek help to ID theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for your help to identify three persons involved in a theft that happened at the Woodman’s Food Market in that village.

Officials say the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. They say an unknown female white suspect engaged the victim in conversation to distract her regarding the location of an item in the store. Investigators say a second suspect, a white female then took the victim’s wallet containing credit cards and approximately $420 from inside a purse which was in the victim’s cart. Officials say a third suspect, a male Hispanic also assisted in the theft.

All three suspects entered a white 2018 Nissan Altima bearing Michigan plate DTR-5561, and fled the scene, officials say.

Unauthorized charges were then attempted with the victim’s stolen credit cards at Best Buy and Target, however the transactions were declined.

Any department with similar incidents or anyone who can identify the suspects, please contact PO Vince Strom of the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700 and refer to case 18-018410.