City of Glendale prepares for another year celebrating the Fourth of July

GLENDALE -- The City of Glendale is getting ready for their Fourth of July celebration. There are two parades, an all-day festival, lives bands, a kid's talent show and fireworks at dusk. The festival is free and all are welcome to attend.

10:00 AM - Children's Parade

Kids, bring your decorated bicycles, tricycles and wagons to Parkway Elementary School starting at 9:15 AM. At the end of the parade route at Kletzsch Park Pavilion, ice cream and gift bag given to participants 10:30 AM - Main Parade Extravaganza

Join Glendale's celebration for this year's parade with lots of new acts along with your old favorites. Floats, bands, celebrities, clowns, animals and more. 11:30 AM Glendale Gathering & Games

After the parade, join everyone in Kletzsch Park for free Happy Birthday USA cake while it lasts and an all-day festival with games, activities, two stages of live music and entertainment, food and beer, a talent show and more! Stay for the fireworks! Noon - Mayor's Welcome/Veteran's Salute Community Stage

12:15 PM - Children's Talent Show

2:00 PM - Rubik's Cube Champion

4:00 PM - Community Bingo

3:00 PM - Half Twisted, Half-Know Balloon Entertainment Main Stage

12:15 PM - Digbii

2:30 PM - Pat McCurdy

5:30 PM - Oil Can Harry