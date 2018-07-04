City of Glendale prepares for another year celebrating the Fourth of July

GLENDALE -- The City of Glendale is getting ready for their Fourth of July celebration. There are two parades, an all-day festival, lives bands, a kid's talent show and fireworks at dusk. The festival is free and all are welcome to attend.
About the Glendale Fourth of July parade (website)
10:00 AM - Children's Parade
Kids, bring your decorated bicycles, tricycles and wagons to Parkway Elementary School starting at 9:15 AM. At the end of the parade route at Kletzsch Park Pavilion, ice cream and gift bag given to participants
10:30 AM - Main Parade Extravaganza
Join Glendale's celebration for this year's parade with lots of new acts along with your old favorites. Floats, bands, celebrities, clowns, animals and more.
11:30 AM Glendale Gathering & Games
After the parade, join everyone in Kletzsch Park for free Happy Birthday USA cake while it lasts and an all-day festival with games, activities, two stages of live music and entertainment, food and beer, a talent show and more! Stay for the fireworks!
Noon - Mayor's Welcome/Veteran's Salute
Community Stage
12:15 PM - Children's Talent Show
2:00 PM - Rubik's Cube Champion
4:00 PM - Community Bingo
3:00 PM - Half Twisted, Half-Know Balloon Entertainment
Main Stage
12:15 PM - Digbii
2:30 PM - Pat McCurdy
5:30 PM - Oil Can Harry