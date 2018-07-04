Crews clean up along the lakefront after U.S. Bank Fireworks show at Veterans Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Clean-up is underway on the lakefront where thousands of people gathered to watch the U.S. Bank Fireworks display. Those crews are just getting started at the lakefront, Wednesday morning, July 4.

Some people showed up early Tuesday morning, July 3 to stake out a spot for the big show. The U.S. Bank Fireworks show is the largest in the Midwest.

People say they look forward to watching this show every year and Tuesday night's show didn't disappoint.

"It brought me back to being a little kid again for real," Jonathan Johnson said. "I was looking at them and I was looking at the little kids and I was like, "Man, I remember what it used to be like being that age and looking at the fireworks.' It was an amazing show."

Of course those crowds left behind a bit of a mess. Crews are working to clean it up so that others can enjoy the Fourth of July back at the lake.