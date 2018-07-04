From the corps to the corporate office: 100 veterans surprised with new laptops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One hundred area veterans are the proud owners of a new laptop thanks to U.S. Bank and the nonprofit "Tech for Troops Project."

Timothy Dachelet left the Marine Corps for the classroom.

"I'm going to school for electrical engineering. I've got about two years left," said Dachelet.

Thanks to a new partnership, Dachelet's new mission to get a college degree just got easier.

"Absolutely perfect timing," said Dachelet.

U.S. Bank and the nonprofit Tech for Troops Project joined forces to give away 100 free laptops to area vets.

"We help them bridge the digital divide. Veterans get out of the military and they think they have the tiger by the tail and sometimes they don't. Sometimes they fall into poverty. We want them to get out of poverty," said Mark Casper, Tech for Troops executive director.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center helped identify the vets who will use the computers at school to stay in touch with family or to find work.

"We wanted to ensure that the computers were going to individuals who needed them and would utilize them," said Milwaukee VA Acting Director, James Mclain.

Tech for Troops will teach the vets how to use the computers and volunteers with U.S. Bank provide a financial literacy course.

"Pretty phenomenal," said Dachelet.

Dachelet's laptop came at a perfect time.

"I start a new class next week so I'll be using it right away," said Dachelet.

Tech for Troops hires vets to refurbish the donated computers before they are given to other veterans. The company is located in Virginia. Thanks to its new partnership with U.S. Bank, the nonprofit is able to help more vets in the Midwest.