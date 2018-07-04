‘Helps the community come together:’ Special picnic held for the homeless on the Fourth of July

MILWAUKEE — A special Fourth of July cookout took place Wednesday, July 4 for those who are homeless.

The fifth annual “peaceful picnic” for homeless and at-risk people brought volunteers and people from various communities together.

It was sponsored by the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary at 24th and Center.

One volunteer was happy to help.

“I think it’s very… helps the community come together because we got people from three blocks over to join this and it’s very positive, and I like this, and I’ll keep supporting it,” said Robert Mann Jr.

There was live music and even chess and dominoes for people to enjoy, and kids got stuffed animals.