‘It’s a good day:’ Communities in southeast Wisconsin celebrate our nation’s independence with parades

Posted 5:02 pm, July 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:24PM, July 4, 2018

GLENDALE -- Parades marking our nation's independence were held throughout southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, July 4 -- with red, white and blue the prominent colors of the day.

A kids' parade kicked things off in Glendale. There were special moments throughout. Alexander Schmelzling got to carry the American flag for his Boy Scout troop.

"It's just the greatest honor. I basically just got into Boy Scouts -- and there are so many scouts that are far ahead of me, but they chose me," said Schmelzling.

Christopher Hickey has been going to the Cedarburg Fourth of July parade for 18 years.

"General atmosphere, I mean, people are happy. It's a good day. Beautiful weather," said Hickey.

In Hartford, watching the parade was a bit challenging for those who struggle to handle the heat. Susan Patnode wouldn't dream of missing the parade, so she and daughter Emma broke out the umbrellas.

"I hide from the sun. It's not my friend," said Patnode.

There were similarities at each parade -- a lot of candy thrown to excited kids -- and plenty of elected officials shaking hands.

"Everyone's out to celebrate freedom and independence and defend our democracy. It's wonderful," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Governor Scott Walker took part in several parades, including those in Wauwatosa, where he lives, and Franklin. Franklin's parade included fire trucks, police cars, classic cars, tractors and more.

