‘It’s pretty hot!’ On a scorcher of a Fourth of July, folks cool off in the water at Fox Brook Park

BROOKFIELD -- The heat and humidity did not stop people from taking in the sunshine on Wednesday, July 4. Some said they were enjoying the scorcher of a Fourth of July in southeast Wisconsin, while others said they're waiting for an expected cold front Thursday to usher in some cooler air.

"It's actually pretty hot. We were sweating in the car before we got here," said Michaela Bromberek.

At Fox Brook Park in Brookfield, Bromberek and others tried to beat the heat by enjoying a day at the beach, swimming and celebrating.

"It's getting up there... but I'm just trying to stay cool," said Caleb Alles.

Patricia Ball was visiting from Montana. She said she wasn't expecting a heat advisory -- issued for much of southeast Wisconsin through Wednesday evening.

"I thought it was going to be a little bit cooler," said Ball.

As the sun beamed down on a muggy afternoon, beachgoers set up tents and umbrellas and lathered on the sunscreen.

"Oh yeah! I bake like a lobster otherwise. I gotta keep protected," said Alles.

"I just love the sun, Wisconsin. It makes you appreciate the warm weather so much better when you don't have it all the time," said Alles.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say scattered storms are possible Thursday as that cold front moves in. It'll be much cooler and less humid on Friday with a high in the low-to-mid 70s.

