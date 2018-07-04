‘It’s sad:’ 2 young boys found alone in Milwaukee in as many days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 3-year-old boy was reunited with family after Milwaukee police said he was found alone near 12th and Oklahoma around 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 4. It marked the second case involving a child separated from their parents in Milwaukee in as many days.

Fortunately, in both cases, police said the children were unharmed and rescued by good Samaritans, but we still don't know why each child was left alone in the first place.

People living on the corner of 12th and Oklahoma woke up in the middle of the night to officers knocking on their doors -- trying to determine the identity of the parents of the lost 3-year-old boy.

"I was shocked because who's going to leave a little kid wandering around? Or I don't know if he escaped from his house," said Alfredo Baez.

Baez said he didn't recognize the child. Neighbors said they heard a scream around 2 a.m., looked outside and saw the child with two women. Milwaukee police said the women found him alone at the corner and called for help.

"Another kid. It's sad," said Baez.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, July 2 Lakisha Stinson said someone abandoned a baby boy on her front doorstep.

"He didn't have on no clothes. He just had on a Pamper. The Pamper bag was on the steps with him along with the car seat -- but no food, no parent or nobody with him, so I brung [sic] him into my home and tried to keep him safe and warm until somebody came looking for him, but nobody showed up after two or three hours. I called the police," said Stinson.

The Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division identified the baby and released the name of a person of interest -- 23-year-old Tammy Mann. So far, investigators have been unable to locate her, but said foul play is not suspected.

"It just makes you want to hold your kids much more tighter," said Tina Olson.

Olson said both incidents hit close to home. Her children are the same ages as the two boys found.

"Just be careful. Just be watchful," said Olson.

Police said tips from the public helped detectives identify the children and their parents. Officers did go to multiple locations Wednesday, July 4 where Mann was believed to be, but said she wasn't there.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.