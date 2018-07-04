Jefferson man accused of stalking woman, impersonating a peace officer

RACINE COUNTY — Daren Maron of Jefferson is charged in Racine County with stalking and impersonating a peace officer. The charges stem from a report that was taken by police on Tuesday, June 19.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim in this case told police she met Maron three years ago while living elsewhere in Wisconsin. The two of them apparently became friends and Maron began to pay the woman’s bills and buy her gifts. The woman told police she denied ever being in a relationship with Maron. The complaint indicates “Maron sexually assaulted her on one occasion.” After that, the woman told police she ended her friendship with Maron and “that is when he began to harass her.”

The complaint indicates Maron would call the woman’s landlords and employers and “say bad things about her.” Those statements “caused her to be terminated from one job and evicted from one apartment.” Maron allegedly “called every apartment complex claiming to be (the woman’s) boss, saying he had a check to give her.” He ended up getting her address — and confronted the woman “saying that he had spent a lot of money buying her things.” Maron threatened to call police and claim she was stealing from him, the complaint says.

The complaint says over a period of months, Maron sought to learn the woman’s new addresses. It says he would buy her gifts and leave them outside her door. He allegedly also sat outside of her residence numerous times a day — which was confirmed by Racine Police Department call logs. The complaint also indicates Maron would show up at court appearances for the woman.

A temporary restraining order against Maron was issued on June 19 as a result of these reports, the complaint says.

A Racine County judge set cash bond for Maron at $25,000. Maron is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday, July 12.