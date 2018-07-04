Milwaukee police ask for public’s help reuniting child with family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a lost child.

The child was found Wednesday morning, July 4 just after 2 a.m. near 12th and Oklahoma.

He was found by several people who notified police. The child is safe and unharmed, but police are attempting to reunite him with his family.

The child is described as male, black, approximately three years old, three feet tall, 50 pounds with short black hair . He is wearing an orange t-shirt, gray knee-length shorts with a yellow stripe on the side.

Anyone with information of the child is asked to please contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.